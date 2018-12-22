French Yellow Vests turned out in small numbers for the sixth Saturday of nationwide demonstrations, with one person killed in a road accident, the tenth death since the protests began last month.

In Paris, the scene of violent clashes in previous demonstrations, traffic was normal in the morning and most shops, except for some luxury boutiques, were open for business at the busy weekend before Christmas.

David Delbruyere was one of about 20 protesters near the Arc de Triomphe, the fifth time he has come to the French capital to join a demonstration. And he wasn't discouraged by the small turnout so far.

"I think it's going to happen," the 48-year-old said.

Some 200 people gathered for a demonstration in Paris' tourist area of Montmartre and the Sacre Coeur basilica.

In all, around 800 Yellow Vests showed up for small demonstrations around the French capital, police said at mid-day.

Authorities were also stationed at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris which has been closed to visitors over fears of unrest.

A Facebook event organised by Yellow Vest leader Eric Drouet listed 1,400 people as planned "participants" in the Versailles demonstration with a further 8,000 people saying they were "interested".

Driver killed

Overnight in Perpignan in southern France, a driver was killed when his car collided with a truck stopped at a roadblock set up by Yellow Vest protesters at the entrance to an autoroute, said prosecutor Jean-Jacques Fagni.

There have now been 10 deaths related to the protests since they began on November 17.