Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the global coalition fighting Daesh, has resigned in protest to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from Syria, officials who saw his resignation letter said on Saturday.

McGurk joins Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in an exodus of experienced national security officials.

Only 11 days ago, McGurk had said it would be "reckless" to consider Daesh defeated and therefore would be unwise to bring American forces home.

He decided to speed up his plan to leave in mid-February.

McGurk, appointed to the post by President Barack Obama in 2015 and retained by Trump, said in his resignation letter that Daesh was on the run, but not yet defeated, and that the premature pullout of American forces from Syria would create the conditions that gave rise to the group.

His letter, submitted on Friday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, was described by an official familiar with its contents.

The official was not authorised to publicly discuss the matter before the letter was released and spoke on condition of anonymity.

McGurk also cited gains in accelerating the campaign against Daesh, but that the work was not yet done.

Mattis' resignation