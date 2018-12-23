WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan court to give verdict on ex-PM Nawaz Sharif
The verdict in two corruption cases against former premier will be announced on Monday in capital Islamabad. If found guilty, the three-time PM could get up to 14 years in jail.
Pakistan court to give verdict on ex-PM Nawaz Sharif
Nawaz Sharif will be present in the accountability court to hear the much-awaited judgment in the corruption cases commonly known as Al Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 23, 2018

A Pakistani court will announce its verdict in two corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday in capital Islamabad following a deadline set by the Supreme Court earlier this month, court records and local media reported. 

Sharif will be present in the accountability court to hear the much-awaited judgment in the corruption cases commonly known as Al Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references, launched by the country's corruption watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in September 2017 on the top court's directives.  

If found guilty, the three-time premier could be sentenced to up to 14 years in jail. 

Postponement of verdict plea rejected

The court, which has indicted Sharif for allegedly making assets beyond his known sources of income, had reserved the judgment earlier this week rejecting the ex-prime minister's request for postponement of the verdict as he wanted to submit some more documentary proofs to support his case. 

RECOMMENDED

Sharif, 68, had been sentenced to 10 years in jail in a corruption case by an accountability court in May this year, however, the Islamabad High Court suspended the conviction in September.  

Panama Papers scandal

In July 2017, he was disqualified by the Supreme Court over the Panama Papers scandal, which also led to the filing of three corruption cases. Not long after, the top court also barred him from holding the leadership of his party. 

Sharif, who served as the premier from 1990 to 1992, 1997 to 1999, and 2013 to 2017, could not complete even a single five-year term. 

His two previous governments were dismissed over corruption charges and through a bloodless military coup in 1992 and 1999, respectively.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat