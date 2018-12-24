WORLD
Catholic church in DRC warns against further delay in vote
St Joseph's Catholic Church, a staunch opponent of the ruling party in Kinshasa, calls for mass protests against any delay in Democratic Republic of Congo's crucial election set for December 30.
Catholic protesters call for President Joseph Kabila to step down in Kinshasa on December 31, 2017. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
December 24, 2018

The Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo has called for mass protests if next Sunday's presidential election is postponed yet again. 

The country's electoral commission delayed the long-awaited presidential election until 30 December, citing problems caused by "technical constraints" in Kinshasa province.

The delay is the latest of several in an election originally scheduled for late 2016, amid opposition concerns that President Joseph Kabila was finding ways to stay in power.

And the St Joseph's Catholic Church in Kinshasa which is considered a staunch opponent of the ruling party has long been calling for Kabila to step down even if it has been accused of taking sides.

TRT World's John Joe Regan reports from Kinshasa. 

SOURCE:TRT World
