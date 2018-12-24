WORLD
1 MIN READ
Displaced Puerto Ricans struggle to find housing in US
Thousands of Puerto Ricans who fled Hurricane Maria have been struggling to find a place to live in the United States since a housing fund ended in September.
US and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico on September 26, 2017. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
December 24, 2018

As the one-year anniversary of devastating hurricane Maria approaches, Puerto Ricans are still struggling to find housing on the US mainland.

More than160,000 Puerto Ricans are estimated to have left the island since last year, many of them had lost their jobs and homes in the storm.  

A government programme that housed around a thousand families in hotel rooms around the US expired in September, adding to the plight of displaced people. 

TRT World's Steve Mort reports from Florida, a popular destination for new arrivals. 

SOURCE:TRT World
