By Gizem Taşkın
December 24, 2018
As the one-year anniversary of devastating hurricane Maria approaches, Puerto Ricans are still struggling to find housing on the US mainland.
More than160,000 Puerto Ricans are estimated to have left the island since last year, many of them had lost their jobs and homes in the storm.
A government programme that housed around a thousand families in hotel rooms around the US expired in September, adding to the plight of displaced people.
TRT World's Steve Mort reports from Florida, a popular destination for new arrivals.
SOURCE:TRT World