BEIRUT — Until a few days ago, Mohammed Wahbah's mother was busy doting on her son. Now, she is in disbelief.

“I can not imagine my son is not there anymore,” she said. “The most beautiful child in the world has been taken away from me.”

Three-year-old Wahbah lived in the Nahr al Bared Palestinian refugee camp in North Lebanon with his parents and a sister. Even though his father earned a modest living, the family yielded to all of Wahbah’s demands.

But they did not have the means to procure a bed for him in the intensive care unit in any of the hospitals across Lebanon, and could not save his life.

He died last week as he waited for treatment.

His death has gripped Lebanon, raising the question, why after all did a child not get a bed in any of the hospitals? It has also raised a suspicion among the Palestinian activists - who already feel the community is isolated and left behind - that Wahbah was not prioritised because of his Palestinian identity.

What really happened?

Wahbah suffered from Hydrocephalus; a chronic, neurological condition in which spinal fluid accumulates causing pressure on the brain. He was in urgent need of treatment when on December 14 he was admitted to the Islamic Hospital in Tripoli. The family hoped he would be moved to the ICU but the hospital said it did not have any beds. Desperate for help, the family reached out to at least three other hospitals, not one could admit their son.

His mother does not believe that her child was refused because of a lack of beds. She said that Hammoud hospital - where the boy had been treated in the past - did not admit Wahbah because the family fell short on the previous payment. She claimed Karantina and Hariri hospitals did not accept him because they said that they do not treat patients of other hospitals.

Three days later, he was moved to Tripoli Public Hospital with the assurance that they had a bed in the ICU and could give the child specialised pediatrics care. By then Wahbah’s condition had deteriorated and perhaps it was too late to revive the child. But the family and their friends said that Wahbah lost crucial time even as the final hospital caused unnecessary delays. The boy died lying in the emergency ward of Tripoli Public hospital, before he was taken to the ICU.

His mother said, “My son is sleeping in peace now away from the heartless in this country.”

Lebanon-Palestine, fault line exposed

As the news of Wahbah’s death reached Nahr al Bared camp, the local activists expressed their anger by burning tyres, shutting down shops and organising protests. They accused the hospitals, the state and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for his death.

Milad Salameh, a Palestinian activist in the camp, said that the family could not afford to pay and that the final hospital delayed the treatment because they were waiting for the payment from UNRWA.