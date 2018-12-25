Turkey has confronted the particularly vicious terrorism of the PKK since the mid-1980s. The scope of the conflict has claimed the lives of nearly 40,000 between 1984 and 2018 alone.

Over recent years, the conflict has intensified with the organisation’s growth and regional proliferation. Its most recent offshoot and established affiliate, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), founded in 2011, shortly after the beginning of the Syrian civil war, offered a new transnational reach to the terrorist organisation.

Benefiting from the power vacuum brought on by the conflict in Iraq and Syria to expand unchecked, the YPG embarked on a rebranding campaign, aiming for international legitimacy by espousing liberal democratic ideals and emphasising its role in combating terrorism. This stance garnered the group significant international support.

Years on, following the success of an international coalition in uprooting Daesh, the justifications for working with a designated terrorist group are increasingly flimsy.

With the planned US withdrawal from Syria, the YPG is set to bid for further international support.

Here are the top 6 claims that underpin the PKK/YPG's media war, and everything that’s wrong with it.

1) "The YPG has no relations with the PKK"

The YPG continues to try to escape its international terrorist designation, which can be confusing for international observers given the number of acronyms and multiple fronts.

Recently, however, a thorough study of over 2500 cases of YPG fighters killed in action found them to be known, wanted members who fought for the PKK. The PKK readily makes use of its affiliates in neighbouring countries for logistics, arms smuggling, and operations.

The PKK and its affiliates are designated terrorist organisations by the US State Department and CIA, the European Union as well as Turkey and a host of allies.

In spite of being listed as a terrorist organisation, the PKK has received extensive military and logistical assistance from a number of countries through back channels.

2) "The YPG is dedicated to fighting Daesh"

With the emergence of Daesh in Syria in 2014, the YPG was quick to claim legitimacy in its fight against the terrorist group, while benefiting from the Syrian regime’s intentional policy of non-interference.

The use of Daesh to legitimise the YPG was mostly self-serving, however, underlying the express goal of expanding control of territories in North Syria.

Amnesty International reports that the YPG and its parent organisation, the PYD, committed extensive war crimes. Through careful review of eyewitness accounts and satellite imagery, the PYD/YPG was found guilty of deliberate displacement of thousands of civilians, and razing entire villages.

(Satellite images obtained by Amnesty International illustrate the scale of the demolitions in Husseiniya village, in Tel Hamees countryside. The images show 225 buildings standing in June 2014 but only 14 remaining in June 2015 – a shocking reduction of 93.8%. Source: Amnesty International.)

In some instances, the YPG forced out Arab and Turkmen villagers in areas they laid claim to, with documented threats of providing their coordinates to the United States as targets for bombardment or the outright burning of houses.

“They pulled us out of our homes and began burning the home… they brought the bulldozers... They demolished home after home until the entire village was destroyed,” said one witness.

This policy emerged from the highest levels of the group’s leadership. Salih Muslim, leader of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), which acts as the political head of the armed YPG wing, stated, "One day those Arabs who have been brought to the Kurdish areas will have to be expelled.”

Throughout its campaign to carve out territory for further operations, the YPG has managed an ever-shifting web of temporary alliances of conveniences to further its interests.

The Assad regime has capitalised on this strategy by tolerating the PKK in Northern Syria to threaten Turkey.

Radeef Mustafa, a Syrian-Kurd and lawyer, protested against the Syrian regime and was jailed for advocating for the rights of Kurds.

Speaking to TRT World on the Syrian regime’s policy of non-interference, he comments, “The regime previously gave regions to the PKK/PYD, and used PYD militias who ruled with an iron fist. But while doing so, they also paved the way for Daesh and Al Qaeda to declare all Kurdish people infidels.”