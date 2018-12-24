Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday that a US delegation would visit Turkey this week to discuss the withdrawal of American troops from Syria.

Last week, US President DonaldTrump announced plans to withdraw roughly 2,000 US troops from Syria.

Reports have suggested US forces will leave within 60 to 100 days.

Trump's decision to pull out of Syria was followed by resignations from US Defense Secretary James Mattis and special presidential envoy for the global coalition to defeat Daesh, Brett Mcgurk.

The withdrawal comes ahead of a possible Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria against the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

Turkish presidential spokesman described as “historic” the December14 telephone call between Erdogan and US President Donald Trump that led to Washington’s decision to withdraw forces from Syria.