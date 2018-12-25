US President Donald Trump on Monday criticised departing Defense Secretary James Mattis and his view of alliances, saying the Pentagon chief failed to recognise the true costs of America's military support around the world.

A day after Trump announced he would replace Mattis two months earlier than expected, the president took a parting shot at the Pentagon chief, who resigned last week over policy differences with Trump.

"We are substantially subsidizing the Militaries of many VERY rich countries all over the world, while at the same time these countries take total advantage of the U.S., and our TAXPAYERS, on Trade," Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

"General Mattis did not see this as a problem. I DO, and it is being fixed!" he wrote.

Administration officials said Trump was annoyed by Mattis' resignation letter, which included an implicit criticism of Trump's disregard for allies.

Despite the falling out, the Pentagon said on Monday that Mattis authorised Trump's withdrawal of US forces from Syria, one of the decisions that helped trigger his resignation.

The exit of Mattis, highly regarded by Republicans and Democrats alike, added to concerns over what many see as Trump's unpredictable, go-it-alone approach to global security.

"To those few Senators who think I don't like or appreciate being allied with other countries, they are wrong, I DO," Trump also tweeted.

"What I don't like, however, is when many of these same countries take advantage of their friendship with the United States."

"AMERICA IS RESPECTED AGAIN!" Trump added.