Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar visited the Turkish Task Force Command in Afghanistan on Friday and met with US and Turkish troops.

The meeting followed Donald Trump's announcement of withdrawing US troops from Syria.

During his visit, Akar was briefed about the on-going operations and activities in the region.

The Turkish defence minister also met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and they discussed security cooperation, fight against terror, Afghan-led peace process and cultural ties between Ankara and Kabul.