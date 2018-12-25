WORLD
2 MIN READ
Attack on Libya's foreign ministry leaves three dead
Those killed in the suicide attack include a senior civil servant, officials say. Twenty-one other people were wounded in the attack claimed by Daesh.
Attack on Libya's foreign ministry leaves three dead
A picture taken on December 25, 2018 shows a firetruck and security officers at the scene of an attack outside the Libyan foreign ministry headquarters in the capital Tripoli. / AFP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI, Baba Umar
December 25, 2018

Suicide attackers stormed the Libyan foreign ministry in the capital Tripoli on Tuesday, killing at least three people including a senior civil servant, the authorities said.

Twenty-one other people were wounded in what authorities said was a suicide attack carried out by "terrorists".

Daesh claimed the attack in an announcement on Amaq news agency.

A car bomb exploded near the ministry, prompting security forces to rush to the scene, said special forces spokesman Tarak al Dawass.

A suicide bomber then blew himself up on the second floor of the building while a second attacker died when a suitcase he was carrying exploded, he said.

A third assailant, who was unarmed and wearing a bulletproof vest, was killed by security forces outside, Dawass added.

RECOMMENDED

Foreign Minister Tahar Siala said one of the dead was senior diplomat Ibrahim al Shaibi who headed a department in his ministry.

Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the building as ambulances, paramedics and security forces gathered outside.

Libya has been a haven for militants since 2011 when dictator Moammar Gadhafi was toppled in the aftermath of a NATO intervention that followed an uprising in the country. 

The country is now split between rival governments, each backed by an array of local militias, some of which are influenced by foreign powers.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption