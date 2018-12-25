Suicide attackers stormed the Libyan foreign ministry in the capital Tripoli on Tuesday, killing at least three people including a senior civil servant, the authorities said.

Twenty-one other people were wounded in what authorities said was a suicide attack carried out by "terrorists".

Daesh claimed the attack in an announcement on Amaq news agency.

A car bomb exploded near the ministry, prompting security forces to rush to the scene, said special forces spokesman Tarak al Dawass.

A suicide bomber then blew himself up on the second floor of the building while a second attacker died when a suitcase he was carrying exploded, he said.

A third assailant, who was unarmed and wearing a bulletproof vest, was killed by security forces outside, Dawass added.