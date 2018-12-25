The death of a Tunisian journalist who set himself on fire to protest economic problems in the North African nation has prompted a protest that led to clashes with police.

Journalist Abderrak Zorgui posted a video online before his self-immolation in the struggling provincial city of Kasserine describing his desperation and calling for revolt. He expressed frustration at unemployment and unfulfilled promises of Tunisia's 2011 Arab uprising.

Authorities said Zorgui died of his injuries Monday soon after being taken to the hospital.