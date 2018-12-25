At least 27 people were killed after a bus and a truck collided west of the capital, Kinshasa, a Congolese health official said on Tuesday.

The crash occurred in Kisantu in Kongo-Central province, about 200 kilometers southwest of capital Kinshasa.

The city is on the main highway between the capital and the country's Matadi seaport.

Dr Sylvain Yuma with the health ministry says the accident occurred overnight and that excessive speed was to blame.