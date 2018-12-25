WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 27 dead after bus, truck collide in DRC
At at least 17 people were also injured the crash that occurred in Kisantu in Kongo-Central province, about 200 kilometers southwest of capital Kinshasa.
At least 27 dead after bus, truck collide in DRC
Excessive speed was to blame for the accident that occurred overnight, Dr Sylvain Yuma with the health ministry says. / TRTWorld
December 25, 2018

At least 27 people were killed after a bus and a truck collided west of the capital, Kinshasa, a Congolese health official said on Tuesday.

The crash occurred in Kisantu in Kongo-Central province, about 200 kilometers southwest of capital Kinshasa. 

The city is on the main highway between the capital and the country's Matadi seaport.

Dr Sylvain Yuma with the health ministry says the accident occurred overnight and that excessive speed was to blame.

RECOMMENDED

Yuma says at least 17 people are hurt, six of them seriously. They have been taken to Kinshasa.

A mother and baby are among the dead.

A collision between two trucks in October in a village near Kisantu killed at least 53 people.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption