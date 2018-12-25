MARJAYOUN, Lebanon — South of the Litani river is a picturesque patch speckled with oranges and lined with thick olive groves.

In contrast with the view, the photos of Hezbollah fighters who died in the Syrian war, hang off every second electric pole.

The dead are hailed as martyrs to build up the morale of Hezbollah’s force. Those who survived have returned battle hardened- on the guard, in the waiting to take on their arch-enemy Israel, when ever they are called upon.

Israel has been obsessed with them. It focussed on Hezbollah in Syria, attacking their assets routinely. As the Syrian war nears an end, Israel seems to be reverting its attention back to the homeland of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Earlier this month, the Israelis launched ‘Operation Northern Shield’ to expose what it called ‘Hezbollah’s terror tunnels.’ The Israeli defense forces started to excavate the tunnels allegedly crossing into their territory and claimed to have found four. The UN peacekeepers confirmed their presence and said that two of these in fact crossed the blue line which demarcates the border.

In Israel it became a political issue. The opposition questioned if Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu used an instance of violation of Israeli sovereignty to make gains in the upcoming elections. The inhabitants of south Lebanon though reacted very differently. They felt the chill, apprehensive that the theatre of war was now more likely to move from Syria back to Lebanon.

As I toured the area, the people asked: Is Israel’s latest manoeuvre a sign of a bigger, messier conflict to follow? Will the hard obtained and managed peace over the last twelve years, endure?

People's concerns

Lebanese are worried that Israel’s tunnels operation could shake up the peace:

Taking a stroll in their neighbourhood in Marjayoun bordering Israel, Reyan and Sada told TRT World that the tunnels operation has disturbed the peace and revived the memories of the 34 day war in 2006, which the girls lived through.

Reyan witnessed Israeli shells land in the courtyard of her house while she hid under the bed with her sisters. Pointing to her house, she said, “This was all gone. We had to rebuild it.” She was barely five in 2006 and yet remembered the days vividly. “We did not eat, we only prayed. We were so scared, we had to leave the country.”

Since that war, there has been relative peace, barring heated exchanges over a few trees on the blue line and meandering sheep. A few weeks ago, Reyan and Sada heard about the tunnels operation, a more serious occurrence on the border near their homes, and said that it has made them anxious of what it could lead to.

“The Israelis say we do not want peace but they are the ones always looking for excuses to break it,” Reyan said.

Sada spoke in a similar tone. She said that while no one has called for war, the Israelis have always used pretexts such as the current one to start a war. Sada’s fears are backed by a long history of violent exchanges. Among them, the Litani operation in 1978, the Israeli invasion in the 80s and the 2006 war. Although both sides have blamed the other for causing the conflict.

“This tunnel operation can not be for the better. They want to fight, I think,” Sada said.