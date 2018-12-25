From Syria’s unending woes to Yemen’s peace process, from seeds of truce between the Koreas to increasing internal unrest in the United States, 2018 was a fully-lived year. Let’s hope that 2019 is full of news, but those of a positive nature.

Yemen peace talks ended successfully in December 2018, resulting in a much-sought after truce in the war-ravaged country.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down to a historic summit on April 27 after shaking hands over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries in a gesture laden with symbolism.

The Israeli army continued taking an aggressive stance against Palestinians, which often end with hurting the latter.

Multiple caravans headed north in the Americas, with some migrants ending their journey in Mexico and some in the United States. The road was hard and dangerous, and they were not always welcome at their destination, either.

Dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October, a few days after this photo was taken. The cold blooded killing sparked global outrage but the Saudi kingdom is yet to take any concrete steps to punish the guilty. Turkey as well as the CIA say the killing was carried out at the behest of someone powerful in the upper echelons of Saudi's power corridors.

France won the World Cup in 2018.