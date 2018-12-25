The US has done its part by deciding to withdraw its troops from Syria and Turkey is continuing to cooperate with President Donald Trump in the war-torn country, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan said Turkey is focusing more on the announced US troop withdrawal from Syria than the French president’s statement that French soldiers will stay in the region.

A meeting between President Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump is also expected in the coming days.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan brings more from Washington, DC.

President Erdogan also said that arrangements are being made for a possible meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Syrian issue.