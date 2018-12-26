A South Korean delegation left for North Korea on Wednesday to attend a ground-breaking ceremony for reconnecting roads and railways across the divided peninsula despite stalled denuclearisation talks.

A nine-car special train carrying some 100 South Koreans, including officials and five people born in the North, was seen leaving Seoul railway station early in the morning for a two-hour journey to the North's border city of Kaesong.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North's leader Kim Jong-un agreed to hold the ceremony by the end of this year when they met at their third summit in Pyongyang in September.

Concerns arose that the train and other materials being brought into the North for the ceremony could breach various sanctions imposed on the isolated regime over its nuclear weapons programme, but the UN Security Council reportedly granted a waiver for the event.

'Expression of a commitment'

Seoul stressed that the ceremony would not herald the start of actual work on reconnecting and modernising road and rail links between the two Koreas –– which remain technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended without a peace treaty.

The event is a mere "expression of a commitment" to the projects, a South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman said, adding that construction would depend on "progress on the North's denuclearisation and circumstances concerning sanctions."

The two sides wrapped up their joint railway and road inspections for the projects this month.

South Korea has set aside some $620,000 for the endeavour.

The ceremony comes as the United States ramps up efforts to convince Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.

Following a rapid rapprochement earlier this year that culminated in a historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, progress has stalled with both sides accusing each other of dragging their feet and acting in bad faith.