Asian markets were mostly lower on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said that there was "nothing new" in efforts to end the partial government shutdown over his demand for a wall on the US border with Mexico.

Traders had no fresh leads from Wall Street, which was closed on Christmas.

Japanese stocks recovered slightly on Wednesday after suffering their worst finish in almost two years, while US stocks are headed for their worst December since the Great Depression in 1931.

Keeping score: South Korea's Kospi gave up 1.6 percent to 2,022.36 and the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.1 percent to 2,503.05.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index, which plunged 5 percent on Tuesday, picked up 0.5 percent to 19,241.87.

Shares rose in Taiwan but fell in Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines. Markets in Hong Kong and Australia were closed.

US shutdown: The partial shutdown of the US government that started Saturday shows no signs of abating. "Nothing new. Nothing new on the shutdown. Nothing new. Except we need border security," Trump told reporters on Tuesday.