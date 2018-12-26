WORLD
Quake from Mount Etna volcano jolts Sicily, injuring 10
The quake was the strongest in the region after Mount Etna erupted, spewing ash and forcing the temporary closure of Sicilian airspace. A series of tremors followed, but the latest one was the strongest.
The 4.8 magnitude earthquake triggered by Italy's Mount Etna volcano damaged some rural homes, including structures that had been abandoned years ago, toppled a statue in a church in the town of Santa Venerina and opened u p cracks on a highway, which was closed for inspection. / AFP
By Azaera Amza
December 26, 2018

A quake triggered by Italy's Mount Etna volcano has jolted eastern Sicily, slightly injuring 10 people and prompting frightened Italian villagers to flee their homes.

Italy's Civil Protection officials said the quake, at 3:19 am (0219 GMT) Wednesday, was part of a swarm of some 1,000 tremors, most of them barely perceptible, that are linked to Etna's ongoing eruption this week.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake early on Wednesday damaged some rural homes, including structures that had been abandoned years ago, toppled a statue in a church in the town of Santa Venerina and opened up cracks on a highway, which was closed for inspection.

The Italian news agency ANSA said an 80-year-old man was extracted from the rubble of a house.

Government undersecretary Vito Crimi said there were no fatalities and 10 slight injuries.

SOURCE:AP
