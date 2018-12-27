President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would deploy its first regiment of hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles next year, saying the move meant his country now had a new type of strategic weapon.

Putin was speaking after overseeing what the Kremlin said was a pre-deployment test of the new missile system, called Avangard.

"This test, which has just finished, ended with complete success," Putin told a government meeting.

TRT World's Assed Baig reports.

"From next year, 2019, Russia's armed forces will get the new intercontinental strategic system Avangard."