Sudanese unrest fueled by growing economic hardships has further expanded across the country as protesters hardened their stance against the rule of Omar al Bashir, calling for the ouster of his government.

Under growing domestic pressure, Bashir, a former colonel, who took control of the country through a bloodless military coup in 1989 and has led the country since, promised economic reforms without specifying their nature and extent.

According to Amnesty International, the police have killed at least 37 protesters across the country during violent protests, which led torching the headquarters of the ruling National Congress Party in Atbara, a long rebellious city and the hotbed of the unrest, on December 20.

As the 2020 presidential elections approach, Sudan’s aging president will once again run for the presidency. He has been facing different challenges ranging from the rising price of bread and fuel to its participation in the Saudi-led Yemen war. Khartoum has lost hundreds of its soldiers in Yemen.

Despite Washington lifting two decades-long sanctions against the country in 2017, economic conditions have worsened for many ordinary Sudanese.

Without bread and fuel

One of the main triggers of the current protests is the rising price of bread in a country, which has the potential to be the breadbasket of the Arab world according to many experts. The price increased from one pound to three.

Sudan is covered with fertile lands from its southern territories to its central east, having the potential to be a major agricultural exporter if it secures the right investments. But rather than being a major hub for agriculture, Sudanese themselves suffer high bread prices.

Not only bread prices but also other commodity prices are skyrocketing in the country where the central bank has recently devalued the pound, making inflation reach %70.

In addition to inflation, Sudan has had a worsening cash crisis, a bad omen for the country as its ATMs can only afford to provide people about 500 SDG ($10.50) per day, which is barely enough for people to meet their daily needs.

Since 2011, when Bashir agreed to the secession of South Sudan from Khartoum under international pressure following a long civil war, Sudanese have also suffered from increasing fuel prices. Sudan lost most of its oil fields to the newly independent South Sudan, which has gained the status of having Africa’s third-largest oil reserves after its secession.

Rising fuel prices has been a simmering issue in Sudan, which had been oil-rich until recently. Five years ago, there were also violent protests against rising oil and gas prices and more than 200 protesters were killed at the time by Sudanese security forces.

In April, even some top officials indicated that the country is on the brink of bankruptcy.