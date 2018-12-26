NEW DELHI, India — Indian police have warned several private companies in Noida, a suburb next to New Delhi, against allowing their Muslim employees to use a public park for Friday prayers.

The shocking directive also demands the factories and other firms to deter their employees from any religious activity or else face consequences.

The event triggered a public outcry, with people taking to social media to express their anger and disappointment.

Professor Apoorvanand of the University of Delhi told TRT World, "This is brazen, communal and anti-Muslim attitude from the police.”

“Since when did religious acts like offering namaz becomes disharmony?”

Issued to 23 private companies in Noida, just 20 miles away from the national capital New Delhi, the notice came a day after an alarming video surfaced showing workers of a right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation objecting to a cleric leading namaz in a public park.

The incident is yet another manifestation of India's social discord, which became too brazen after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power in 2014. Since then, hate crimes against the country's minorities, especially Muslims, are on the rise and rarely debated in mainstream media. Public lynchings carried out by mobs affiliated to several right-wing pro-BJP groups are commonplace. And in most cases Muslims and Dalits, an outcast community in Hinduism, have been targeted.

Fuelled by Hindu nationalism, the highly charged political climate often leads to hate-driven incidents. And the police is often accused of siding with the far-right and encouraging majoritarianism at the cost of minority suffering. The latest controversy over the police notice is seen as yet another outcome of this vicious politics.

Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen, promptly expressed his anger on Twitter.

“UP Cops (the police) literally showered petals for Kanwariyas (a Hindu procession), but namaz once a week can mean 'disrupting peace & harmony,'" Owaisi said. "This is telling Muslims: do whatever you do, it would be your mistake only. Also, by law, how does one hold an MNC liable for what their employees do in individual capacity?”

In its defense, the police cited a Supreme Court order of 2009, saying the law does not allow religious activity in public places and that the ruling applies to all religions.

“Time and again we have issued warnings, asking people not to carry out religious activities in the park," said Ajay Pal Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police. "However, no one paid any heed. The notice to the companies was issued soon after the complaint."

"We have even heard that they want to build a tomb in the park," he continued. "The locals and villagers have opposed this time and again, but in vain.”

Located in an industrial hub, the park is surrounded by tech firms and garment factories.

Every Friday, hundreds of Muslim workers, most of whom are employed in garment factories nearby, gather at the park to offer prayers.