Syrian Turkmen Assembly, representatives of Turkmen minority in Syria, said on Wednesday they fully support Turkey’s military operation against the PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria.

Last week, Turkey postponed its planned operation against east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to coordinate with Washington while the US withdrew its troops from Syria.

The YPG, Syrian branch of PKK that is listed a terror organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU, has been seeking for international support to prevent any possible Turkish operation against them in Syria.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.

“We, as the Syrian Turkmen Assembly, the only legitimate representatives of Syrian Turkmen, do not recognise this declaration,” said the Assembly President Muhammad Wajih Juma, referring to a letter released by pro-YPG sources that rejected Turkey’s cross-border operation.

“It is a sign of fear from the separatist terror organisation that it is using methods to sow confusion, but they have to know such tactics will not save them,” Juma said.