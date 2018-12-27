More than 7,000 US troops will be leaving Afghanistan in the coming weeks as the first stage of a phased withdrawal after 17 years of war.

The decision announced by President Donald Trump has been controversial both in the US and in Afghanistan. Yet it could bring about an array of new possibilities if Afghanistan plays its hand prudently.

The announcement couldn’t have come at a worse time when the Taliban controls at least 45 percent of the territory; when Afghan security forces are under heavy pressure; and while Afghanistan is preparing for four sets of elections including presidential polls in April.

For America it signals a failure in both the military and nation-building fronts. It reveals a disregard for the security of the people of Afghanistan and for US partners. It creates a void that could be explored by the Taliban and their main supporter, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), as well as by China, Iran and Russia.

US military officials and other experts have said the Afghan government is still not ready and would likely collapse if the US pulled out.

“On the military side, that's going to make the job of counterterrorism forces and the job of the security assistance forces there much, much harder, if not impossible,” says retired Lt. General David Barno, who once commanded coalition forces in Afghanistan.

Yet Afghan military officials view this differently: "If they withdraw from Afghanistan it will not have a security impact because in the last 4 1/2 years the Afghans have been in full control."

Yet for Afghanistan the change of scene may also offer new opportunities and new regional and international alliances that for the past 17 years have been dwarfed by the American presence.

The first positive effect would be that the Taliban would lose its raison d’etre of fighting foreign troops. Over time it could become an obsolete force – militarily, at the very least.

President Ashraf Ghani has already reshuffled his cabinet with the aim of disabling the Taliban. He has brought back two staunchly anti-Taliban former chiefs of National Directorate of Security (NDS) with vast experience in intelligence and effective networks of operatives potentially improving security analysis and strategy.

Both Amrullah Saleh and Assadullah Khalid, appointed on Sunday as acting interior and defence ministers respectively, are also opposed to negotiations through Pakistan.

“All my compatriots and international experts of terrorism would agree with me that the real threat is ISI, not the tiny ISIS-K,” Tweeted Saleh on Sunday juxtaposing the Pakistani ISI with the Islamic State-Khorasan.

“At least 30 million Afghans know who the enemy is,” he said.