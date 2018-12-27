Germany's military chief said on Thursday he was considering recruiting in other EU nations to target specialists like IT professionals and medical doctors.

The proposal controversial because to critics it evokes a "mercenary army" rather than a force of loyal citizen-soldiers - is "one option" being looked at, General Eberhard Zorn told the Funke newspaper group.

Germany has already sounded out the idea within the bloc but received a mixed response, with especially eastern European members fearing Germany will poach their own military specialists with higher pay.

"Of course we have to be careful that we aren't viewed as competitors by our European partners," said Zorn.

One option would be to only recruit from EU states that themselves look for new recruits abroad, and only on the basis of bilateral agreements, said the report.

Germany's parliamentary defence commissioner, Hans-Peter Bartels, said that recruiting citizens with migrant backgrounds or dual nationality was already "kind of normal," applying to some 13 percent of men and women in uniform.