Protesters in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Beni ransacked an Ebola isolation centre on Thursday and it is possible that patients fled, Aruna Abedi, a senior health official, told Reuters.

The protests came in response to the decision by Congo's electoral commission on Wednesday to exclude the cities of Beni, Butembo and their surrounding areas from voting in Sunday's presidential election due to the Ebola outbreak and militia violence.

Protesters also attacked the office of the government agency coordinating the Ebola response in Beni before UN peacekeepers pushed them back, Abedi said.

TRT World'sGavin Blackburn reports.

Congo expels EU ambassador

DRC on Thursday said it would expel European Union Ambassador Bart Ouvry in response to the recent renewal of EU sanctions against Congolese officials including the ruling coalition's candidate in a presidential election.

The decision, announced by the Foreign Ministry after a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Kinshasa, comes two years after sanctions were first imposed, and just three days before the long-anticipated election is due to take place.

Demonstrations erupted a day after the country's national election commission announced that Sunday's nationwide vote would be postponed in several troubled areas until March.

However, the vote will continue to take place in the rest of the country as scheduled, and the next president will be sworn in on January 18, it said.

TRT Worldspoke to Maurice Carney, Friends of the Congo Executive Director, for his take on the issue.

In the province of North Kivu, the region most affected by the decision, several hundred demonstrators gathered in the administrative district of the city of Beni.