The United Arab Emirates is to reopen its embassy in Damascus on Thursday that had been shut since the early months of Syria's conflict, which erupted in 2011.

The UAE's state news agency reported that the re-opening of the embassy was aimed at normalising relations between both the countries.

The UAE does not have an ambassador to Syria yet but on Thursday afternoon, its Charge D'affaires Abdul Hakim Naimi visited the embassy in central Damascus and told reporters outside the compound that, "The opening of our embassy is a first step for the return of other Arab embassies."

Rumours of the Emirati embassy reopening had circulated in recent days as renovation work was spotted getting under way at the building.

The United Arab Emirates was one of several regional Arab states that backed opposition forces in the Syrian conflict.

Earlier this month, Sudanese President Omar al Bashir became the first Arab head of state to visit Damascus since the start of the Syrian conflict, flying into Damascus airport.

The border crossing between Syria and Jordan, another US-ally that backed the opposition forces, was reopened in October.

In October, Assad told a little-known Kuwaiti newspaper that Syria had reached a "major understanding" with Arab states after years of hostility.

He did not name the Arab countries in the interview, which was his first with a Gulf paper since the war erupted, but said Arab and Western delegations had begun visiting Syria to prepare for the reopening of diplomatic and other missions.