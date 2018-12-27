Russian envoy to the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov warned the US against any effort to interfere in the Saudi royal family succession in an interview in Moscow on Tuesday.

Bogdanov said: “Of course we are against interference. The Saudi people and leadership must decide such questions themselves.”

“The King made a decision, and I can’t even imagine on what grounds someone in America will interfere in such an issue and think about who should rule Saudi Arabia, now or in the future. This is a Saudi matter,” he added.

The interview with the Russian envoy came after the US Senate approved the resolution that holds Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

However, Riyadh has repeatedly denied MBS’ role in the killing claiming that the Saudi operatives carried out a botched plan ‘without MBS’ knowledge’.

Since King Salman appointed his son MBS as his successor in June 2017, Russia has developed close relations with Riyadh - who has been a traditional ally of the US in the Middle East.

MBS is the de-facto leader in Saudi Arabia.