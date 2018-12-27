Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Thursday issued a wide-ranging overhaul of top government posts, including naming a new foreign minister, following international criticism of the killing of Saudi journalist and critic Jamal Khashoggi on October 2 by a hit squad sent from Riyadh.

Adel al Jubeir, the soft-spoken foreign minister since 2015 and face of the Saudi response to the crime in Istanbul, was replaced by Ibrahim al Assaf, who was formerly a finance minister.

TRT World spoke to TRT Arabic's Director of News Resul Serdar Atas for his analysis.

Riyadh's attempt to limit pressure?

Al Jubeir was appointed to the post of minister of state for foreign affairs.

Al Assaf had been serving as minister of state, and has held a seat on the boards of oil-giant Saudi Aramaco and the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

The changes impact several key ministries.

They come as the king and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the heir apparent and the man CIA believes ordered the hit on Khashoggi, are looking to limit the ongoing fallout from his murder.

The reshuffle would help the crown prince further "consolidate power" as many of those promoted were his "key allies", tweeted Ali Shihabi, head of the pro-Saudi think tank The Arabia Foundation.

Experts on Saudi politics said the move reflected a perception that Jubeir, a veteran diplomat, was tainted by having served as Riyadh's chief global defender during the Khashoggi affair.