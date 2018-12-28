To many around the world, Germany's far-right problem was borne out of the migration of over a million people mainly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan in 2015, and a perceived threat to freedom, Christian values, social cohesion and the welfare system. But to many who live in the country, Germany's far-right problem goes back to much earlier times and is more widespread than usually thought.

On the night of September 9, 1938, in a small town on the Baltic coast, 91 Jews were killed as the then German authorities looked on. The Kristallnacht got its tragic name from the shards of broken glass which littered the streets after Jewish owned businesses and synagogues were smashed by the Nazis. That night, in the eyes of many historians, was the soft beginning of what later became the tragedy of the Holocaust.

Many offer their grief and condolences on the anniversary of Kristallnacht. What is surprising is there are some who don’t, and speak with a far right counter narrative. It’s quiet, with carefully chosen words, but its very presence should be ringing alarm bells to professors of social cohesion.

This year the Berlin state government banned a planned rally on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, organised by the far-right Wir fur Deutschland party, only to see it reinstated following an appeal.

And it is this, thinly veiled anti-Semitism, as much of the country marked a very solemn night – this far-right rally comes as a slap on the face. While Germany has moved heaven and earth to teach its future generations the horrors of the Holocaust – at the same time, anti-Semitic attacks across the country have risen sharply.

So to kill a wrongly placed perception, that Merkel's open door policy was the reason for the rise of Germany's far-right is absolute claptrap.

Ede und Unku

"Look, look, look," Janko Lauenberger says, "look it’s a little blonde boy, playing with a dark haired child."

It was this cursory glance, while on his way to buy cigarettes from his local corner shop, which took Lauenberger back three decades.

"I very clearly remember," he says, "I was as young as these boys, and I had a good friend who I used to play with in my apartment building, who was a blonde boy with blue eyes, and I was a young boy with dark hair and brown eyes."

"One day we were playing, when it started to rain, and we decided to go to his house to play, so when we got to his door, he knocked, his mother opened the door, and asked him to come in so that she could talk to him – I was waiting outside," Janko continues, "I will never forget this. I remember it very clearly, I heard it, his mother told him, I don’t want you to bring these brown boys to our house, and I was politely told by the mother that my friend couldn't play with me that day and that I should go to my house."

Lauenberger is a 42 year old accomplished Jazz musician from the Sinti community; his community has roots in Germany going back nearly 600 years. Janko has also authored a book about the travails of the Sinti Roma community, from the time before the Nazis till now. The Sinti used to be a community of travellers, tracing their roots back to India, more specifically the Punjab, Rajasthan, Thar and Sind region.

Lauenberger isn't the first; his story comes much later in the long list of grievances of the Roma and Sinti community. Just a few weeks after Kristallnacht, November 26, 2018 marked 75 years since the start of the Nazi genocide against the Sinti and Roma peoples.

In 1943, soon after the Sinti and Roma were deemed racially inferior by the Nazi regime, they were sent in their thousands to concentration camps.

Today, like Lauenberger, Germany's 70,000 – 100,000 Sinti and Roma people have stories which would bring a tear to many an eye.

Porajmos

Lauenberger's mother raised him and his siblings narrating them macabre stories of the Holocaust, of all those people in their community who were killed or deported. From the stories of distant relatives who got separated from their families (and no one ever heard from them again) to stories of those who were forced to hide and live undercover to escape mass murder--he heard it all.

While the Holocaust and the Nazis’ extermination of the Jews is well documented and constantly remembered, there was an attempt to whitewash the Nazi crimes against the Sinti and the Roma.