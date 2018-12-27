Madagascar's electoral commission on Thursday announced provisional results in the runoff presidential election, saying Andry Rajoelina received more than 55 percent of the vote while Marc Ravalomanana received more than 44 percent.

The Indian Ocean island nation's constitutional court has nine days to declare the final election results. All votes have been counted.

Just over 48 percent of the country's 10 million registered voters cast their ballots in the December 19 runoff between the candidates, both former heads of state and bitter rivals.

"Massive fraud"

Ravalomanana has denounced what he called "massive fraud" in the runoff and earlier this week urged supporters to "defend" their votes.

He is expected to challenge the results at the constitutional court.

Only Rajoelina attended Thursday's announcement, with the president of the electoral commission, Hery Rakotomanana, noting Ravalomanana's absence with regret.