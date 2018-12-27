Israeli authorities have approved construction of hundreds of new Jewish-only settlement units in the occupied East Jerusalem, an Israeli human rights group said on Thursday, a decision Turkey, France, and UK condemned immediately.

Israel's Higher Planning Committee approved 2,191 new settlements on December 25 and 26, though no building permits have been issued yet.

In a statement, Peace Now, a Tel Aviv-based NGO, said the Israeli authorities had approved construction of the new housing units in occupied East Jerusalem's Givat Zeev settlement.

The statement, which noted the Israeli government's continued refusal to reach an equitable settlement with the Palestinians, reads: "Since the beginning of 2018, the government has approved construction of thousands of new Jewish-only settlement units."

Turkey slams 'illegal decision'

Turkish foreign ministry strongly condemned Israel's decision to allow construction on Palestinian lands.

"We reject this illegal decision of Israel, which carelessly continues to violate international law, especially the relevant UN resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention," the ministry said in a statement early Friday.

France on Thursday called on Israel to reconsider the decision, saying it violates international law.

"France condemns this decision, which expands settlement activity in the West Bank," the French foreign office said in a statement.

The settlements undermined the conditions for a two-state solution, "the only way to ensure a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and heightens tensions" it said, calling on the Israeli authorities to reconsider the decisions.

UK says 'unacceptable' move