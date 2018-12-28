Bahrain announced early on Friday that it is reopening its embassy in Syria’s capital Damascus.

The move follows a seven-year hiatus, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

Noting the keenness of Bahrain on the continuation of relations with Syria, the ministry said the Syrian regime's embassy in Bahrain’s capital of Manama will also be operational and flights between the two countries are set to resume.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said the reopening of the embassy affirms the importance of continued relations with Syria. In a statement issued Friday, the ministry emphasised "the Arab role" in preserving Syria's independence.

Bahrain was one of several regional Arab states that had backed opposition forces in the Syrian conflict.

The move by Bahrain to reopen its embassy came hours after the United Arab Emirates’ decision to reopen its embassy in Damascus.

Earlier this month, Sudanese President Omar al Bashir became the first Arab head of state to visit Damascus since the start of the Syrian conflict, flying into Damascus airport.

The border crossing between Syria and Jordan, another US-ally that backed the opposition forces, was reopened in October.

In October, Assad told a little-known Kuwaiti newspaper that Syria had reached a "major understanding" with Arab states after years of hostility.

He did not name the Arab countries in the interview, which was his first with a Gulf paper since the war erupted, but said Arab and Western delegations had begun visiting Syria to prepare for the reopening of diplomatic and other missions.