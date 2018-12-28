WORLD
1 MIN READ
Seoul says personal info of 1,000 North Korean defectors stolen
South Korea's Unification Ministry says police are investigating the hacking attack but have yet to identify the source.
Seoul says personal info of 1,000 North Korean defectors stolen
South Korea's Unification Ministry says it has found no further signs of hacking attacks or data breaches. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 28, 2018

South Korea says it's responding to a hacking attack that stole the names and addresses of nearly 1,000 North Korean defectors who resettled in the South.

A regional office of the Hana resettlement center said on Friday it has been notifying affected defectors after discovering last week that one of its computers had been breached sometime around November.

South Korea's Unification Ministry says police are investigating the hacking attack but have yet to identify the source.

RECOMMENDED

The ministry says it has found no further signs of hacking attacks or data breaches after investigating Hana's offices around the country earlier this week.

About 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea, mostly traveling via China, since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report