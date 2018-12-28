South Korea says it's responding to a hacking attack that stole the names and addresses of nearly 1,000 North Korean defectors who resettled in the South.

A regional office of the Hana resettlement center said on Friday it has been notifying affected defectors after discovering last week that one of its computers had been breached sometime around November.

South Korea's Unification Ministry says police are investigating the hacking attack but have yet to identify the source.