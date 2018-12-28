Banking giant, HSBC, one of the world’s largest financial institutions, will divest from Israel’s Elbit defence contractor over concerns of human rights violations by Tel Aviv, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) said on Thursday.

Elbit Systems is one of Israel's largest arms manufacturer making drones, pilot helmet displays, and cybersecurity systems.

The move to divest from the arms manufacturer came just weeks after the vacation rental website Airbnb announced it would delist illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The Jerusalem Post also confirmed HSBC's decision, citing sources from the bank.

“HSBC confirmed to campaigners that it has fully divested from Israeli drone manufacturer Elbit Systems, which sells weapons to the Israeli military used in attacks on Palestinians,” said a source from HSBC, cited by the Jerusalem Post.

Ben Jamal, Director of the PSC, praised the decision by HSBC.

“This announcement is proof positive that collective campaigning works. Hundreds of people around the UK, including many PSC members and branches, were involved in pushing HSBC to divest from Elbit through pickets, email campaigns, and other actions designed to pressure the company,” Jamal said, in a statement published on the PSC’s website.