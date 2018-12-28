Turkish authorities on Friday detained dozens of suspects over suspected links to Daesh during morning raids in two provinces.

In Ankara, 52 people were taken into custody after the capital's chief prosecutor issued 64 arrest warrants as part of a probe into Daesh.

Raids continued to find the 12 other suspects.

Police discovered weapons including guns and ammunition at the homes of the suspects in Ankara..

And in the northern province of Samsun, 10 Iraqis were detained over suspected Daesh ties, Anadolu Agency said.