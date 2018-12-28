TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Dozens of Daesh suspects detained in Ankara
Security personnel have taken at least 52 people into custody in Ankara and another 10 in Samsun province over suspected links to the Daesh terror group.
Dozens of Daesh suspects detained in Ankara
Turkish authorities have conduced several raids in capital Ankara this year as part of counter-terrorism operations targeting Daesh and PKK. / AA Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 28, 2018

Turkish authorities on Friday detained dozens of suspects over suspected links to Daesh during morning raids in two provinces.

In Ankara, 52 people were taken into custody after the capital's chief prosecutor issued 64 arrest warrants as part of a probe into Daesh.

Raids continued to find the 12 other suspects.

Police discovered weapons including guns and ammunition at the homes of the suspects in Ankara..

And in the northern province of Samsun, 10 Iraqis were detained over suspected Daesh ties, Anadolu Agency said.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish authorities have conducted similar raids in the capital this year.

Just a few days before national elections in June, 14 suspected Daesh members were detained who were suspected of planning an attack on the polls.

Turkey was hit by a series of terror attacks in 2015 and 2016 claimed by the Daesh and PKK terror groups. 

The latest arrests come as Turkey has vowed to eliminate Daesh in Syria, threatening to launch an offensive soon against terrorists in the wake of the US announcement to withdraw all ground forces from the war-torn country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report