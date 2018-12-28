A Palestinian youth was killed by Israeli army gunfire on Friday while taking part in ongoing demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone, according to Gaza's health ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said that Karam Fayyad, a 26-year-old Palestinian, had been shot dead by Israeli troops east of Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis.

Another six Palestinians, including a journalist and a paramedic, were wounded, the ministry said.

Last Friday, four Palestinians were killed – including a minor – while taking part in the rallies along the buffer zone.

Earlier this week, Palestinian resistance factions warned Israel against "committing crimes against Palestinian demonstrators taking part in peaceful protests".