WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least four killed as bomb hits tour bus near Egypt pyramids
Three Vietnamese holidaymakers and an Egyptian tour guide killed in a roadside bomb blast near Giza pyramids outside Cairo, officials say.
At least four killed as bomb hits tour bus near Egypt pyramids
Police officers inspect a scene of a bus blast in Giza, Egypt, on December 28, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali, Baba Umar
December 28, 2018

Three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian guide were killed and 11 others wounded when a bomb blast hit their bus on Friday less than four km from Egypt's world famous Giza pyramids, authorities said.

Ten of the wounded were Vietnamese tourists, and one was the Egyptian driver, according to official statements.

The interior ministry said the bus was hit by an explosion from an improvised device hidden near a wall on Marioutiya street at around 6:15 pm local time (1615 GMT) near the Giza Pyramids.

No immediate claim of responsibility was reported.

TRT World spoke with Cairo-based journalist Maged Atef for more details. 

Turkey condemns attack

Armed security personnel quickly deployed to the site and cordoned off the area for inspection.

The white tourist bus could be seen with its windows shattered and surrounded by soot-covered debris.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli was set to visit the injured tourists in hospital after following up with his ministers on the incident, a government statement said.

Madbouli said that the Egyptian tour guide had died in hospital from his wounds. 

"We condemn this hateful terrorist act," a statement from Turkey's foreign ministry said late on Friday. 

RECOMMENDED

"We offer our condolences to the victims' families and hope for a quick recovery to those injured." 

Blow to tourism

Egypt's tourism industry has been struggling to recover from terror attacks and domestic instability that has hit the country in recent years.

In July 2017, two German tourists were stabbed to death by a suspected militant at the Egyptian Red Sea beach resort of Hurgada.

In October 2015, a bomb claimed by a local affiliate of Daesh killed 224 people on board a passenger jet carrying Russian tourists over the Sinai peninsula.

The incident dealt a severe blow to Egypt's tourism industry still reeling from the turmoil set off by the 2011 uprising that forced veteran leader Hosni Mubarak from power.

Egypt has for years been battling an insurgency in North Sinai, which surged following the 2013 military ouster of president Mohamed Morsi.

Security forces have since February been conducting a major operation focused on the Sinai Peninsula, aimed at wiping out a local Daesh branch.

More than 450 suspected militants and around 30 Egyptian soldiers have been killed since the offensive began, the army said in October.

The Pyramids of Giza are the only surviving structure of the seven wonders of the ancient world and a major tourist draw attracting visitors from across the globe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report