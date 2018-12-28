Qatar has sent 24 armoured vehicles to Mali, army officials from both countries said on Friday, as Doha pledges closer ties with the West African Sahel country locked in a battle with militants.

Qatari General al Ghaffari said the vehicles would be used by the Malian army operating in areas with mines and improvised explosives.

"There will now be permanent cooperation between our armies in the fields of training, unit equipment and military exchanges between our countries," he told reporters in Mali's capital Bamako on Friday.

Malian general Moustapha Drabo said the vehicles would help "protect our forces against ambushes, which is the tactic used by the terrorists".

Instability in out of control areas

Mali has been struggling to return to stability after militants took control of the north in early 2012, prompting a military intervention by France.