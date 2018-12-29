Just months after a barrage of threats of missile strikes and personal insults had many fearing the worst, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un strode toward each other on a sultry June day in Singapore and grasped hands, vowing to upend decades of animosity and pursue a nuclear settlement.

About a month earlier, Kim walked across the cracked concrete block that marks the Korean border, the world's most heavily armed, and then, with a grin, guided a delighted South Korean President Moon Jae-in back into northern territory for a quick photo-op.

Then late in November, the Koreas destroyed 11 guard posts within 1 km of each side of their heavily fortified border and withdrew equipment and personnel, as the first step in a military pact reached in September between Moon and Kim.

A year ago, such a joint operation by some 77 officials from the two sides would have been unthinkable.