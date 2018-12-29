This week in Yemen, a United Nations team met representatives from both sides of the war for the first time.

The meeting took place in the port city of Hudaida, the entry point for 80 percent of the aid that enters the country.

But many roads are blocked by Houthi fighters, hindering aid delivery.

A truce in Hudaida and its surroundings went into effect on December 18 but has remained shaky, with the two sides accusing each other of violations.