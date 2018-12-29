Anti-India protests and clashes erupted in disputed Kashmir on Saturday after a gun battle between Kashmiri rebels and Indian troops killed four rebels, police and residents said.

The fighting comes as the region is already reeling under the deadliest bloodshed in a decade in which over 500 people have been killed. According to rights groups, they include at least 269 militants, 158 members of Indian government forces and 156 civilians.

Indian troops early Saturday laid a siege around a southern village in Pulwama area on a tip that militants were hiding there, leading to an exchange of gunfire, police said. Four militants were killed, police said, adding that troops suffered no casualties.

Residents said government forces blasted one civilian house with explosives during the fighting, a common counterinsurgency tactic by Indian troops in Kashmir. At least two other houses also suffered damage.