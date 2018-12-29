Bangladesh tightened security on Saturday for an election which expects to see Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina win a record fourth term but is dominated by opposition claims that they have been shackled by a government clampdown.

Authorities have deployed around 600,000 police, army and other security forces ahead of Sunday's vote, a senior official said, following a deadly campaign of clashes and the arrests of opposition activists.

The forces – which also include the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), navy, border and coast guards and auxiliary police units – will guard some 40,000 election booths across the poor South Asian nation.

"We have ensured the highest level of security in Bangladesh as per the capacity of the country," Rafiqul Islam of the election commission said.

"We hope there will be a peaceful atmosphere," he said.

Bangladesh's telecoms regulator also ordered the country's mobile operators to shut down 3G and 4G services until midnight on Sunday "to prevent the spread of rumours", that could trigger unrest, a spokesman said.

A heavy police presence was evident on the streets of the capital Dhaka ahead of the polls opening at 0200 GMT (8:00 am) Sunday but residents appeared undeterred.

"Voting is important because as a citizen of Bangladesh it is my duty. I'll cast my vote for my chosen candidate," Siam Ahmed said.

Pre-poll violence

Clashes have gripped the Muslim majority country of 165 million in the run-up to the vote, in which the governing Awami League and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are leading their own alliances.

At least 13 people have been killed and thousands injured in skirmishes between supporters of Hasina and activists of the BNP, whose leader Khaleda Zia is serving 17 years in prison on graft charges.

The BNP – which boycotted the 2014 election, handing Hasina an easy victory – says its supporters have been deliberately targeted in a bid to deter them from voting, clearing the prime minister's path for a new term.

The 71-year-old incumbent has called for voters to back her to further bolster the economy which has shown impressive growth during her decade in power. She has rejected accusations of growing authoritarianism.