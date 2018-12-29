Saudi Arabia has been recruiting children from desperate families in the war-torn African nation to pad up its frontlines in the Yemen war, the New York Timesreported on Friday.

Saudi Arabia offered around $10,000 to families in Darfur, Sudan affected by the Sudanese civil war to send their children to fight in Yemen against the Houthi rebels.

In the article “On the Front Line of the Saudi War in Yemen? Child Soldiers from Darfur,” the newspaper quoted 16-year-old Hager Shomo Ahmed as saying: “Families know that the only way their lives will change is if their sons join the war and bring them back the money.”

He was only 14 when the offer was made to his family, according to the Times.

“People are desperate. They are fighting in Yemen because they know that in Sudan they don’t have a future.” Hafiz Ismail Mohammed, a critic of Sudan's government and former banker, told the NY Times.

“We are exporting soldiers to fight like they are a commodity we are exchanging for foreign currency,” Mohammed added, according to the article.

Most of the Sudanese fighters come from “the battle-scarred and impoverished region of Darfur, where some 300,000 people were killed and 1.2 million displaced during a dozen years of conflict” in the nation of 40 million in Northeast Africa, said the NY Times.

Saudi uses child soldiers to bolster war efforts

The Houthis have been widely accused of using children in their fight. The Saudis, who often blame the rebels for using child soldiers as human shields, have been running rehabilitation projects for such children.