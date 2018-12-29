The Democratic Republic of Congo faces what could be its first peaceful, democratic transfer of power as President Joseph Kabila, who took office in 2001, steps aside. Some observers, however, fear further unrest. The election commission chief has worried openly about rebels shooting voters waiting at the polls.

With political activities banned in the capital Kinshasa in the final days, residents instead gathered at newsstands to fiercely debate the fate of a country wealthy in minerals crucial for the world's smartphones and electric cars and yet desperately underdeveloped.

With the top candidates largely unknown until months ago, there is much to discuss.

Kinshasa's governor banned political activities in the vibrant opposition stronghold as the leading candidate, Martin Fayulu, arrived to campaign.

Fayulu, a businessman and Kinshasa lawmaker who emerged to lead an opposition coalition, has blamed Kabila's supporters for attempts to impede his campaign, including blocked flights and deadly assaults on supporters. Kabila has dismissed such accusations.

"The international community has to ask why only one candidate was disturbed," Fayulu said this week.

The opposition is fractured after Felix Tshisekedi, son of late opposition icon Etienne Tshisekedi, dropped out of the coalition to run on his own.

Two other opposition heavyweights, former vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba and former governor Moise Katumbi, were blocked from running.

Western electoral observers not invited

Even if the opposition were unified, some Congolese said it would have no chance against Kabila's preferred successor, ruling party loyalist Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary. His campaign billboards far outnumber those of other candidates in Kinshasa, but he is largely unpopular there.

Shadary is under European Union sanctions for obstructing Congo's electoral process as interior minister and for a crackdown on people protesting the election delay.

The international pressure has annoyed Congo's government, and EU and other Western election observers have not been invited to watch Sunday's vote.

"No one loves the ruling party candidate but we already know what is going to happen. Sunday's vote is not credible and we will contest the results," said Ange Mvouessa, a civil servant who said he has not been paid in 18 months. He is backing Fayulu.

Millions of people have died over two decades of fighting that began with the ouster of longtime leader Mobutu Sese Seko by a rebel coalition led by Kabila's father. Dozens of rebel groups remain active in the mineral-rich east and elsewhere.

"Congo is a blessed country, we have everything but we are starving because of bad management," another Kinshasa resident, Thomas Basele, said. "We don't want corruption anymore, we are suffocating but Kabila doesn't want the population to speak," added Sylvie Imela.