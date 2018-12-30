At least 18 people were killed in election-day clashes in Bangladesh on Sunday, the ruling party said in a post-election briefing.

Parliamentary polls came to a close, following a bloody campaign period overshadowed by a crackdown on the opposition by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is expected to win a historic but controversial fourth term.

Voting was held under tight security until 1000 GMT (4:00 pm) in a parliamentary election that is expected to deliver a historic but tainted fourth victory for Hasina.

More than 40 candidates of the opposition alliance pulled out during polling alleging vote rigging, local media said.

Nearly 287 candidates had contested the election from the opposition group led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Bangladesh's Election Commission told Reuters it was investigating allegations of vote rigging coming from across the country.

A source in the opposition said many candidates pulled out individually but that the group's final decision would be announced later in the day.

Vote counting has already begun and results are expected to be clear by Monday morning.

Deaths on Election Day

At least three men were shot by police while eight others died in clashes between activists from the ruling Awami League Party and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), police said.

An auxiliary police member was killed after being attacked by opposition activists armed with guns and sticks, according to officials.

Police said they acted "in self-defence" in the southern town of Bashkhali, when they opened fire on opposition supporters who had attempted to storm a polling booth, killing one.

In a separate incident, another man was shot by police after he tried to steal a ballot box.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from Dhaka.