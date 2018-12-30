In 2018, Turkey launched a second military operation inside Syria as part of an effort to secure its borders.

Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch were both aimed at eliminating PKK-YPG and Daesh terrorists from Turkey’s borders.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of PKK which is listed as a terror organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

More than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed since the PKK launched its violent terror campaign in Turkey in 1984.