Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte drew outrage on Sunday after saying he "touched" his maid when he was a teenager, with women's rights groups accusing him of attempted rape and encouraging sexual abuse.

Duterte frequently sparks uproar with his comments on women, including rape jokes and boasting about adultery.

In his latest remarks, Duterte recounted a confession he had with a priest in high school, detailing how he had entered the room of his maid while she was sleeping.

"I lifted the blanket ... I tried to touch what was inside the panty," Duterte said in a speech late on Saturday.

"I was touching. She woke up. So I left the room."

Duterte recounted telling the priest that he had then returned to the maid's room and again tried to molest her.

Women's rights political party Gabriela denounced Duterte's "repulsive" comments and called for him to resign, saying he had confessed to attempted rape.

"Rape does not happen only through penile insertion. If it is a finger or an object it is considered rape," Joms Salvador, secretary general of Gabriela, said.

'Fibbing' about rape

Responding to the criticism, Duterte's spokesman said Sunday that the president had "made up" and "added and spliced" the story.