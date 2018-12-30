Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appeared headed for a landslide win in a general election Sunday that was marred by clashes between rival supporters that killed 18 people and opposition claims of rigged voting.

Early results showed Hasina's Awami League racing into a clear lead. Hasina's alliance easily crossed the 151 seats required to form a government, according to Channel 24, which is compiling results from around the country. The channel called the election's in Hasina's favour.

As midnight approached, the Awami League and its allies had won 191 seats – some by tens of thousands of votes – while the opposition coalition had only five, the channel said.

Results will be officially announced Monday

The leader of Bangladesh's opposition alliance National Unity Front called Sunday's general election "farcical," saying any outcome would be rejected.

"We are demanding that a fresh election is held under a neutral government as early as possible," Kamal Hossain, who heads the Front, told reporters. Hossain, an 82-year-old Oxford-educated lawyer, is a former member of Hasina's Awami League party.

Hossain said a few hours after voting ended that about 100 candidates from the alliance had withdrawn from their races during the day. He said the alliance would hold a meeting on Monday to decide its next course.

Under threat of violence

In the run-up to the election, activists from both the ruling party and the opposition complained of attacks on supporters and candidates.

Deadly violence and bitter rivalry that marred the election campaign continued as voting began, even as authorities imposed tight security with 600,000 troops, police and other security forces deployed across the country.

Hasina, 71, has been lauded for boosting economic growth in the poor South Asian nation during her decade in power and for welcoming Rohingya refugees fleeing a military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

But critics accuse her of authoritarianism and crippling the opposition – including arch-rival and Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Khaleda Zia who is serving 17 years in prison on graft charges – to cling on to power.

The BNP-led opposition alliance Sunday accused Hasina's party of using stuffed ballot boxes and other illegal means to fix the result.

BNP spokesman Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal told reporters there were "irregularities" in 221 of the 300 seats contested.

"Voters are not allowed to enter booths. Especially women voters are being forced to vote for the boat," Alal said, referring to the Awami League symbol.

'We'll cast your vote'

"Some stray incidents have happened. We have asked our officials to deal with them," KM Nurul Huda, Bangladesh's chief election commissioner, said as he cast his vote in Dhaka, the capital.

Bangladesh election commission spokesman SM Asaduzzaman said the body had "received a few allegations of irregularities" and was investigating.

Authorities shut down high-speed internet services during polling "to prevent the spread of rumours" that could trigger unrest. One independent television news channel complained that its broadcasts were blocked.