On a cold Friday morning in late December, businessman Niyi Adebayo was walking to his wine store when he saw police officers rounding up women who sold alcoholic drinks in Mowe, a small town in the southwestern Nigerian state of Ogun, an hour’s drive from Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos.

Adebayo had heard that the previous night, an end-of-the-year party ended in heavy fighting among cult groups. One of the six women arrested was a single mother of four who bought sachet distilled liquor from his store. She has tuberculosis and is struggling to cater for her children.

“She was helpless as they pulled her away,” he remembers. When he got to the police station to see how he could help, he was shocked to learn that the women had paid 3,000 naira for bail. However, bail is free in Nigeria and since last year the police have been campaigning to tell people not to offer compensation in order to receive bail.

“I have heard about Segun’s work on Twitter and when I called him he picked and requested that I gave the phone to the police investigation officer,” he says. “After speaking to him the police officer immediately returned the money to the women and asked them to go.”

Segun Awosanya, a Nigerian civil rights advocate, is the man behind a social media-driven movement to end police brutality and secure quick access to justice for Nigerians who rush to him for help.

Awosanya combined forces with other activists to launch the #EndSARS campaign last year to document allegations against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a gun-wielding unit of the police that barely wear police uniforms and are saddled with tackling violent crime.

A 2016 report by Amnesty International accused SARS officers of torturing detainees and accepting “lucrative bribes” to let them go. Former detainees recounted how they were beaten, starved, shot, hanged and sometimes made to face mock executions.

Using the hashtag, #EndSARS Nigerians shared videos and testimonies of their ordeals at the hands of SARS, most of which bordered on harassment, extortion, severe torture, unlawful arrests and in a few cases, murder.

The campaign went viral, forcing the police chief and later Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to order the reorganisation of the unit.

“People don’t usually want to send an email and wait for a response two months later, they want a case where they say something and you respond immediately,” Awosanya tells TRT World.

“A lot of people now trust us more than they trust the police, they are telling us what is happening to them and we are getting justice for them.”

And this -- the power of social media -- is opening doors to help Nigerians seek redress for human rights abuses.

Delays in administering justice, corruption, and the long adjournment of legal proceedings conspire to frustrate people seeking justice. Courts are grappling with a backlog of cases. A corollary is that prisons across of the country are overcrowded with inmates mostly awaiting trial.

Nigeria currently has 75,772 prisoners as of December 3, according to the Nigerian Prisons Service. Of this number, 51,384 (68 percent) are waiting trial, compared to just 24,388 prisoners (32 percent) who have been convicted.

Fortunately, some civic organisations are looking for change and are using technology to help people secure timely access to justice.

During his years in a private practice firm, Nelson Olanipekun was angered by the use of delaying tactics by lawyers to stall court proceedings, especially when they have no defense.

In May 2017, he started Gavel, a civic tech organisation that is helping Nigerians get access to speedy justice and providing free legal support for victims of police brutality or extortion and human rights abuses.

With a network of about 100 lawyers in 15 out of Nigeria’s 36 states, Gavel is committed to making sure poor and marginalised people in particular are not cut off from getting justice. Most people seeking the organisation’s support get in touch via Twitter and their website, Olanipekun says. Once they receive a complaint, the team at Gavel assess the case and, if it falls within their remit, connect the person seeking redress with a nearby lawyer.

“We are like [the] Uber for justice,” he adds. Gavel’s website features a ‘justice clock’ which tracks pre-trial detention and court cases to see if they are in sync with the timeline provided by local laws.

“The Administration of Criminal Justice Act provides for a 180-day trial period for criminal trial, however, we all know that in Nigeria, justice delivery is painfully slow,” Olanipekun says.